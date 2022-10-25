|
Candidates for Canadian Indigenous Anglican archbishop will be interviewed at end of October
Posted 12 hours ago
|
[Anglican Journal (Anglican Church of Canada)] A selection committee appointed by the Anglican Council of Indigenous Peoples (ACIP) will begin interviewing eight candidates for the position of national Indigenous Anglican archbishop at the end of October, says Sidney Black, the current interim national Indigenous Anglican bishop. The names of the candidates under consideration will remain confidential until a final selection is made, he says, but he was able to reveal that five of the candidates were bishops and three of them were priests.
Black has filled the position on an interim basis since April, when then-Archbishop Mark MacDonald stepped down after acknowledging sexual misconduct.
Once the selection committee chooses a successful candidate, says Black, the new archbishop will need to be endorsed by ACIP and presented to the primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, Archbishop Linda Nicholls, so she can officially appoint them to the role. That would likely be when the identity of the new archbishop is announced to the public, says Black.
