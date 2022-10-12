New fund to help English churches with energy bills announced

[Church of England] The Church of England is to provide £15 million for dioceses to help churches struggling to pay energy costs, it was announced on Oct. 11.

The Energy Costs Grant will be distributed to dioceses to enable them to help Parochial Church Councils (PCCs) cover the increased cost of heating and lighting church buildings this winter.

Dioceses will also be able to use some of their fund allocation to make additional targeted hardship payments for clergy and other employed ministers to cover household bills, in particular energy costs.

The new funding comes after £3 million was made available earlier this year by the Church of England for dioceses to distribute to clergy and lay ministers facing particular hardship because of the cost of living crisis.

Read the entire article here.