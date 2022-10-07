Brazilian Anglicans celebrate first priestly ordination presided over by a woman

[Anglican Episcopal Church of Brazil] Sept. 25, 2022, entered the history of the Anglican Episcopal Church of Brazil (IEAB). On this date, the priestly ordination of the Rev. Selma Almeida Rosa took place. The unprecedented thing about this ceremony is that it was presided over by a woman; this is the first time this has taken place in Brazil. Below, check out the beautiful report we received from the Diocese of Paraná:

“It is with great joy that we record the priestly ordination of Selma Almeida Rosa, which took place on Sept. 25, 2022, at São Lucas Parish in Londrina. It was a time of blessings for the life and mission of the Anglican Diocese of Paraná.

Although it was a morning with light rain, many people, including family members, friends, and diocesan clergy, occupied the beautiful temple, making the environment even more welcoming and blessed.

The ordinant, ordinand and preacher were all women. The diocesan bishop, the Rt. Rev. Magda Guedes Pereira, presided over the Rite of Ordination.”

Read the entire article here.