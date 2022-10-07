|
Brazilian Anglicans celebrate first priestly ordination presided over by a woman
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Anglican Episcopal Church of Brazil] Sept. 25, 2022, entered the history of the Anglican Episcopal Church of Brazil (IEAB). On this date, the priestly ordination of the Rev. Selma Almeida Rosa took place. The unprecedented thing about this ceremony is that it was presided over by a woman; this is the first time this has taken place in Brazil. Below, check out the beautiful report we received from the Diocese of Paraná:
“It is with great joy that we record the priestly ordination of Selma Almeida Rosa, which took place on Sept. 25, 2022, at São Lucas Parish in Londrina. It was a time of blessings for the life and mission of the Anglican Diocese of Paraná.
Although it was a morning with light rain, many people, including family members, friends, and diocesan clergy, occupied the beautiful temple, making the environment even more welcoming and blessed.
The ordinant, ordinand and preacher were all women. The diocesan bishop, the Rt. Rev. Magda Guedes Pereira, presided over the Rite of Ordination.”
- The Gathering of Leaders holds first event for bivocational clergy
- Episcopal Relief & Development Partners with Episcopal Dioceses to Provide Emergency Assistance after Hurricane Ian
- New Social Justice and Racial Equity Pilgrimage Opportunities
- The Episcopal Church in Wyoming launches ArtSpirit, a major new arts initiative
- ECF’s Faith and Vitality Survey
- Kanuga Spiritual Retreats: Reconnect with Yourself and Creation
- Becoming Beloved Community from an Indigenous Perspective
- Jazz Icons: Dave Holland, Kevin Eubanks, Eric Harland
- Discovery Adult Education
- Makoto Fujimura – Beauty + Justice | Trinity Talks: Art as a Medium for Change
- Maya Lin – Reconnecting to the Natural World | Trinity Talks: Art as a Medium for Change
-
Rector Saratoga, CA
-
Rector Easley, SC
-
Rector Queens, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge Columbus, IN
-
Disciple Diocese of Nebraska
-
Rector Tallahassee, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge Ocean City, MD
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Clayton, GA
-
Diocesan Missioner for Youth Ministry Kansas City, MO
-
School Chaplain & Ministry Associate New York, NY
-
Rector San Diego, CA (St. Dunstan’s)
-
Program Officer, Capacity Development/Communication (EMM) TBD / New York, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge / Rector New Kent, VA
-
Associate Rector Hilton Head Island, SC
-
Rector Wausau, WI
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Palo Alto, CA
-
Rector New York, NY
-
Director of Communications Richmond, VA
-
Rector Clarkesville, GA
-
Director of Children’s Ministry Waco, TX
-
Rector Snow Hill, MD
-
Canon to the Ordinary (Diocese of Oklahoma) Oklahoma City, OK
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Highlands Ranch, CO
-
Priest-in-Charge Kinsale, VA
-
Senior Program Officer, Remote Placement (Episcopal Migration Ministries) TBD / New York, NY
-
Chief Operating Officer, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Rector Stuart, FL
-
Rector Northfield, IL
-
Associate Rector for Worship and Discipleship Washington, DC
-
Professor of Pastoral Theology and Director of Field Education Austin, TX
-
Rector Auburn, AL
-
Director of Children’s Ministries Greenville, SC
-
Priest-in-Charge Markham, VA
-
Director of Success for All Families Morristown, NJ
-
Assistant Rector Short Hills, NJ
-
Rector East Hampton, NY
-
Director of Youth Ministry Dallas, TX
-
Rector Winnetka, IL
Social Menu