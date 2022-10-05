New group aims to erase Anglican churches’ ‘huge’ carbon emissions

[Anglican Journal (Anglican Church of Canada)] A new Anglican-led organization is aiming to help churches reduce the greenhouse gas emissions from their buildings to zero.

An organizer of the group, however, says he’s shocked by how much of these gases Anglican churches are producing, according to some early data.

Drawing together Anglican dioceses with educational institutions such as Concordia University and Humber College to provide technical guidance, Net Zero Churches advises congregations on how to reduce carbon emissions in two ways: by changing mechanical systems — heating and cooling, for example — to stop creating greenhouse gases; and by reducing energy use. Participating churches will track their gas and hydro use and costs for five years and do a comparison at the end to gauge their progress.

Read the entire article here.