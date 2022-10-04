|
Elias Garcia Cardenas elected 5th bishop of Colombia
Posted 9 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] The Episcopal Diocese of Colombia elected the Rev. Elias Garcia Cardenas its fifth bishop.
Garcia was elected on the first ballot with 25 clergy and 22 lay votes, in a special electing convention held at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Bogotá on Oct. 1. The convention was a reconvening of the first electing convention held on Aug. 13, which after three ballots did not result in the election of a bishop, recessed.
The canons of the Diocese of Colombia require a two-thirds majority in both clerical and lay orders for a successful election. The other candidate, the Rev. Carlos Eduardo Guevara Rodriquez, received 12 clergy votes and eight lay votes.
The Diocese of Colombia is part of Province IX. Garcia will succeed the Rt. Rev. Francisco José Duque-Gómez, who has served as bishop since 2001. The bishop consecration is scheduled to take place on Feb. 18, 2023.
- New Social Justice and Racial Equity Pilgrimage Opportunities
- The Episcopal Church in Wyoming launches ArtSpirit, a major new arts initiative
- Trinity Church Wall Street Awards $500,000 to Iona Collaborative at Seminary of the Southwest for Equity Project
- ECF’s Faith and Vitality Survey
- Kanuga Spiritual Retreats: Reconnect with Yourself and Creation
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Highlands Ranch, CO
-
Priest-in-Charge Ocean City, MD
-
Rector Clarkesville, GA
-
Director of Children’s Ministry Waco, TX
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Palo Alto, CA
-
School Chaplain & Ministry Associate New York, NY
-
Rector New York, NY
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Professor of Pastoral Theology and Director of Field Education Austin, TX
-
Associate Rector for Worship and Discipleship Washington, DC
-
Rector Stuart, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge / Rector New Kent, VA
-
Associate Rector Memphis, TN
-
Senior Program Officer, Remote Placement (Episcopal Migration Ministries) TBD / New York, NY
-
Rector Saratoga, CA
-
Canon to the Ordinary (Diocese of Oklahoma) Oklahoma City, OK
-
Rector Auburn, AL
-
Chief Operating Officer, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Rector San Diego, CA (St. Dunstan’s)
-
Rector Wausau, WI
-
Priest-in-Charge Columbus, IN
-
Rector Snow Hill, MD
-
Rector Tallahassee, FL
-
Rector Midland, MI
-
Rector Queens, NY
-
Director of Youth Ministry Dallas, TX
-
Director of Children’s Ministries Greenville, SC
-
Priest-in-Charge Kinsale, VA
-
Director of Communications Richmond, VA
-
Disciple Diocese of Nebraska
-
Priest-in-Charge Cedar Rapids, IA
-
Priest-in-Charge Markham, VA
-
Rector Hot Springs Village, AR
-
Rector Winnetka, IL
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Clayton, GA
-
Rector Easley, SC
Social Menu