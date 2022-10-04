Archbishop of Canterbury visits Australia

[Archbishop of Canterbury] Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will visit Australia from Oct. 4-14, accompanied by his wife, Caroline.

During the long-planned 14-day visit he will travel from Perth to Thursday Island, visiting Adelaide, Sydney and regional centers.

Welby is scheduled to meet Anglicans delivering diverse ministries and services, including First Nations groups, to discuss issues of reconciliation, and multicultural ministries including refugee groups.

Welby, who is the senior bishop and the spiritual leader of the worldwide Anglican Communion, is committed to a journey of understanding and healing with Indigenous people.

In Sydney, he will spend time with Ray Minniecom, pastor of Scarred Tree Indigenous Ministries with St. John’s Anglican Church, Glebe.

Welby will also meet people across the country affected by climate change, an issue which he has spoken about extensively.

He will talk to Thursday Islanders coping with rising sea levels, as well as those affected by flooding in Lismore and the Anglican groups that are providing provide on-the-ground support.

The primate of the Anglican Church of Australia, Archbishop Geoff Smith, said he was delighted Welby was visiting Australia.

“We are looking forward to this visit immensely,” he said. “In a world plagued by division it is good to be reminded of our common values and to cement the ties of the Anglican Church of Australia with Anglicans around the globe.

“We look forward to this visit reinforcing our shared values and letting us draw strength from each other as we confront the imperatives of our time,” Smith said.

Welby will also meet with young people in Anglican schools and spend a day meeting with the bishops of the Anglican Church of Australia.

In Adelaide, he will take part in the celebrations of the 175th anniversary of the diocese and will ordain two Aboriginal women as priests during a visit to the community of Yarrabah, near Cairns.