|
Anglican Church of Canada should not oppose assisted dying law, primate says
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[Anglican Journal (Anglican Church of Canada)] The Anglican Church of Canada should continue to focus on providing pastoral care to people who are considering medical assistance in dying (MAID), not on opposing the law, says Archbishop Linda Nicholls, primate of the Anglican Church of Canada.
Bill C-7, passed in March 2021, opened up the option for patients whose deaths are not imminent — and, as of next March, those suffering only from mental disorders — to seek MAID, attracting some controversy. As the Journal reported in the first part of this series, some advocates for the rights of people with disabilities have criticized it on the grounds that it offers death as a replacement for adequate care. (See “Justice and the new assisted death.”) And at least two authors of “In Sure and Certain Hope,” a 2016 document offered as a resource for discussions around MAID, believe the bill raises questions which may require a new response from the church.
But any new response by the church is unlikely to involve taking a public stance on the law, Nicholls says.
- The Episcopal Church in Wyoming launches ArtSpirit, a major new arts initiative
- Episcopal Relief & Development is Supporting Partners Affected by Hurricane Ian
- Trinity Church Wall Street Awards $500,000 to Iona Collaborative at Seminary of the Southwest for Equity Project
- Episcopal Relief & Development Provides Emergency Aid to Communities Impacted by Tornadoes in Texas
- ECF’s Faith and Vitality Survey
- Kanuga Spiritual Retreats: Reconnect with Yourself and Creation
- El Duende: Flamenco Talk and Performance Series
- Experience what Buddhism teaches Christians about Wisdom and Compassion
- 2022 Addiction & Faith Conference
- Discovery Adult Education
- Spanish Deacons Preaching
- AwakeningSoul at Kanuga
- Blessing of the Animals
- Makoto Fujimura – Beauty + Justice | Trinity Talks: Art as a Medium for Change
- Created & Re-Created: Climate Crisis, Science, & Faith
-
Rector Stuart, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge Kinsale, VA
-
Director of Children’s Ministries Greenville, SC
-
Canon to the Ordinary (Diocese of Oklahoma) Oklahoma City, OK
-
Senior Program Officer – Neighbor to Neighbor, EMM (Temp) TBD / New York, NY
-
Rector Winnetka, IL
-
Priest-in-Charge / Rector New Kent, VA
-
Rector San Diego, CA (St. Dunstan’s)
-
Legislative Data Specialist New York, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Palo Alto, CA
-
Diocesan Missioner Toronto, Ontario, Canada
-
Rector New York, NY
-
Rector Portland, OR
-
Associate Rector for Worship and Discipleship Washington, DC
-
Rector Clarkesville, GA
-
Priest-in-Charge Cedar Rapids, IA
-
Rector Saratoga, CA
-
Rector Midland, MI
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Highlands Ranch, CO
-
Director of Youth Ministry Dallas, TX
-
Rector Easley, SC
-
Rector Russellville, AR
-
Priest-in-Charge Ocean City, MD
-
Rector Queens, NY
-
Rector Tallahassee, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge Markham, VA
-
Chief Operating Officer, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Rector Hot Springs Village, AR
-
Director of Communications Richmond, VA
-
School Chaplain & Ministry Associate New York, NY
-
Disciple Diocese of Nebraska
-
Rector Washington, DC
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Mountain View, CA
-
Associate Rector Memphis, TN
-
Priest-in-Charge Columbus, IN
-
Chaplain Clearwater, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Clayton, GA
-
Rector Nashville, TN
-
Rector Auburn, AL
Social Menu