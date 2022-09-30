Anglican Church of Canada should not oppose assisted dying law, primate says

[Anglican Journal (Anglican Church of Canada)] The Anglican Church of Canada should continue to focus on providing pastoral care to people who are considering medical assistance in dying (MAID), not on opposing the law, says Archbishop Linda Nicholls, primate of the Anglican Church of Canada.

Bill C-7, passed in March 2021, opened up the option for patients whose deaths are not imminent — and, as of next March, those suffering only from mental disorders — to seek MAID, attracting some controversy. As the Journal reported in the first part of this series, some advocates for the rights of people with disabilities have criticized it on the grounds that it offers death as a replacement for adequate care. (See “Justice and the new assisted death.”) And at least two authors of “In Sure and Certain Hope,” a 2016 document offered as a resource for discussions around MAID, believe the bill raises questions which may require a new response from the church.

But any new response by the church is unlikely to involve taking a public stance on the law, Nicholls says.

