Diocese of Newark to sell headquarters building, seek new office location

[Episcopal News Service] The Diocese of Newark has reached an agreement to sell its headquarters in Newark, New Jersey, to an arts organization for $3.85 million and plans to move into new diocesan offices by September 2024, according to a message to the diocese from Bishop Carlye Hughes.

The “physical limitations” of the current Episcopal House site at 31 Mulberry St. have been apparent for years, Hughes said. At the same time, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center was willing to pay a premium price for the property because of its desire to locate a major expansion project there.

Hughes formed a committee in April 2021 to consider the diocese’s options, and it recommended selling Episcopal House. Proceeds from the sale will be used to buy, renovate and move into a new a new facility, and remaining funds will be added to an endowment that supports the diocesan budget, Hughes said. She also is forming a group with members from around the diocese to guide the relocation process.

“Among the group’s considerations will be finding a location that can be a visible presence in the community; is welcoming and hospitable to visitors, including better parking; how our use of space has changed during the pandemic; and what this building can be to the wider diocese,” Hughes said. Locations around the diocese will be considered, as well as in Newark.

“The diocese has been through this discernment process four times in its history, from establishing its first dedicated headquarters in Newark in 1921, then moving to Orange, then moving back to Newark to reside first at 24 Rector St. and then 31 Mulberry St. I invite your prayers as we embark on this endeavor for the fifth time.”