WCC urges governments to renew focus on HIV
Posted 11 hours ago
[World Council of Churches] Through a grant from UNAIDS, the WCC Ecumenical HIV and AIDS Initiatives and Advocacy program, as well as the WCC Ecumenical Advocacy Alliance, will host meetings in which people with HIV, key affected populations, faith organizations and churches will plan together with UNAIDS local offices, national HIV programs and ministries of health.
“There is large potential for what we can do together,” said Gracia Ross, program executive for the WCC Ecumenical HIV and AIDS Initiatives and Advocacy program. “The challenge posed by HIV is not finished with medications; we must work in addressing the inequalities that drive the HIV epidemic, and for that we need the help of everyone.”
HIV is being forgotten in many places, but if we ask those who live with it, we will see how present their needs really are, said Ross. “We want the faith sector and the communities to have a conversation and focus on actions.”
