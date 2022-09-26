|
Diocese of New York announces bishop slate
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] The Committee to Elect a Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of New York announced Sept. 26 a slate of five nominees to stand for election as the 17th bishop of the diocese.
The five nominees are:
- The Rev. Matthew Foster Heyd, rector, Church of the Heavenly Rest, New York, Diocese of New York;
- The Rev. Stephanie M. Johnson, rector, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and Day School, Riverside, Episcopal Church in Connecticut;
-
The Rev. Matthew Hoxsie Mead, rector, Parish of Christ the Redeemer, Pelham, Diocese of New York;
- The Rev. Steven D. Paulikas, rector, All Saints’ Church, Brooklyn, Diocese of Long Island;
- The Rev. Robert Jemonde Taylor, rector, St. Ambrose, Raleigh, Diocese of North Carolina.
Upon completion of the committee’s work, the names were submitted to the standing committee, which approved the slate. The slate’s release also marks the beginning of the 25-day nomination by petition process, more information is here.
The Rt. Rev. Andrew Dietsche, who has served as diocesan bishop since 2013, called for the election of a coadjutor in November 2021. The bishop coadjutor election is scheduled for Dec. 3, 2022. The consecration is scheduled for May 20, 2023. The installation of the 17th bishop of New York is planned for March 16, 2024.
- Episcopal Relief & Development Provides Emergency Aid to Communities Impacted by Tornadoes in Texas
- ECF’s Faith and Vitality Survey
- Episcopal Relief & Development is Supporting Partners in the Caribbean after Hurricane Fiona
- Trinity Church Wall Street Awards $500,000 to Iona Collaborative at Seminary of the Southwest for Equity Project
- Kanuga Spiritual Retreats: Reconnect with Yourself and Creation
- Created & Recreated: Ecology, Theology, & Dismantling White Supremacy
- Created & Re-Created: Environment, God, & Black Women’s Experience
- Spanish Deacons Preaching
- Makoto Fujimura – Beauty + Justice | Trinity Talks: Art as a Medium for Change
- Discovery Adult Education
- Blessing of the Animals
- Created & Re-Created: Climate Crisis, Science, & Faith
- Experience what Buddhism teaches Christians about Wisdom and Compassion
- AwakeningSoul at Kanuga
- El Duende: Flamenco Talk and Performance Series
- 2022 Addiction & Faith Conference
-
Priest-in-Charge Cedar Rapids, IA
-
Rector Stuart, FL
-
Canon to the Ordinary (Diocese of Oklahoma) Oklahoma City, OK
-
Rector Queens, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge Markham, VA
-
Rector Hot Springs Village, AR
-
Chaplain Clearwater, FL
-
Associate Rector for Worship and Discipleship Washington, DC
-
Rector Midland, MI
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Highlands Ranch, CO
-
Rector Auburn, AL
-
Legislative Data Specialist New York, NY
-
Rector New York, NY
-
Rector Clarkesville, GA
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Mountain View, CA
-
Rector Winnetka, IL
-
Director of Communications Richmond, VA
-
Priest-in-Charge Columbus, IN
-
Vicar Atlanta, GA
-
Rector San Diego, CA (St. Dunstan’s)
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Palo Alto, CA
-
Rector Easley, SC
-
Rector Nashville, TN
-
Rector Russellville, AR
-
Disciple Diocese of Nebraska
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Clayton, GA
-
Priest-in-Charge Kinsale, VA
-
School Chaplain & Ministry Associate New York, NY
-
Senior Program Officer – Neighbor to Neighbor, EMM (Temp) TBD / New York, NY
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Diocesan Missioner Toronto, Ontario, Canada
-
Priest-in-Charge Ocean City, MD
-
Rector Portland, OR
-
Rector Washington, DC
-
Director of Children’s Ministries Greenville, SC
-
Rector Saratoga, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge / Rector New Kent, VA
-
Associate Rector Memphis, TN
Social Menu