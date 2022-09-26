Diocese of New York announces bishop slate

[Episcopal News Service] The Committee to Elect a Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of New York announced Sept. 26 a slate of five nominees to stand for election as the 17th bishop of the diocese.

The five nominees are:

The Rev. Matthew Foster Heyd, rector, Church of the Heavenly Rest, New York, Diocese of New York;

The Rev. Stephanie M. Johnson, rector, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and Day School, Riverside, Episcopal Church in Connecticut;



The Rev. Steven D. Paulikas, rector, All Saints’ Church, Brooklyn, Diocese of Long Island;

The Rev. Robert Jemonde Taylor, rector, St. Ambrose, Raleigh, Diocese of North Carolina.

Upon completion of the committee’s work, the names were submitted to the standing committee, which approved the slate. The slate’s release also marks the beginning of the 25-day nomination by petition process, more information is here.

The Rt. Rev. Andrew Dietsche, who has served as diocesan bishop since 2013, called for the election of a coadjutor in November 2021. The bishop coadjutor election is scheduled for Dec. 3, 2022. The consecration is scheduled for May 20, 2023. The installation of the 17th bishop of New York is planned for March 16, 2024.