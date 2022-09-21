|
Ecumenical partners call for justice for migrant workers in Canada
Posted 8 hours ago
|
[Anglican Church of Canada] In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser, the Anglican Church of Canada and three ecumenical partners call for a more just system for migrant workers in Canada.
The Anglican Church of Canada, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada, The Presbyterian Church in Canada, and The United Church of Canada, as denominations involved in the global movement of Churches Witnessing with Migrants (CWWM), urge the government of Canada to explore “processes to regularize undocumented workers and provide pathways to permanent residency for migrant workers, particularly those in low-wage jobs” to better protect workers’ rights and decrease opportunities for exploitation.
“We believe we are called to love and show hospitality to everyone in our midst, and that one of the ways we can do this is through developing comprehensive and equitable policy to protect the rights of migrant workers,” the letter states.
Read the full letter here.
- Discovery Adult Education
- Created & Re-Created: Climate Crisis, Science, & Faith
- Spanish Deacons Preaching
- Created & Recreated: Ecology, Theology, & Dismantling White Supremacy
- Created & Re-Created: Environment, God, & Black Women’s Experience
- AwakeningSoul at Kanuga
- Experience what Buddhism teaches Christians about Wisdom and Compassion
- Blessing of the Animals
- El Duende: Flamenco Talk and Performance Series
- 2022 Addiction & Faith Conference
- Meet the Church Pension Fund Investment Team
-
Mission and Ministry, Executive Officer Wichita, KS
-
Rector Auburn, AL
-
Priest in Charge Ocean City, MD
-
Director of Communications Richmond, VA
-
Rector (PT) Chapala, Jalisco, Mexico
-
Rector San Diego, CA (St. Dunstan’s)
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Highlands Ranch, CO
-
Rector San Diego, CA (All Souls')
-
Rector Nashville, TN
-
Rector Charleston, SC
-
Diocesan Missioner for Youth Ministry Kansas City, MO
-
Priest-in-Charge / Rector New Kent, VA
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Palo Alto, CA
-
Rector Washington, DC
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Rector Portland, OR
-
Associate Rector for Worship and Discipleship Washington, DC
-
Senior Program Officer – Neighbor to Neighbor, EMM (Temp) TBD / New York, NY
-
Disciple Diocese of Nebraska
-
Rector Westwood, MA
-
Associate Rector/Director of Children, Youth, and Families Atlanta, GA
-
Chaplain Clearwater, FL
-
School Chaplain & Ministry Associate New York, NY
-
Rector Queens, NY
-
Rector Solebury, PA
-
Rector Hot Springs Village, AR
-
Rector Midland, MI
-
Rector Winnetka, IL
-
Rector Saratoga, CA
-
Diocesan Missioner Toronto, Ontario, Canada
-
Rector New York, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge Columbus, IN
-
Rector Stuart, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge Kinsale, VA
-
Rector Russellville, AR
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Clayton, GA
-
Rector Easley, SC
-
Associate Rector Memphis, TN
-
Director of Children’s Ministries Greenville, SC
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Mountain View, CA
-
Vicar Atlanta, GA
Social Menu