Ecumenical partners call for justice for migrant workers in Canada

[Anglican Church of Canada] In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser, the Anglican Church of Canada and three ecumenical partners call for a more just system for migrant workers in Canada.

The Anglican Church of Canada, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada, The Presbyterian Church in Canada, and The United Church of Canada, as denominations involved in the global movement of Churches Witnessing with Migrants (CWWM), urge the government of Canada to explore “processes to regularize undocumented workers and provide pathways to permanent residency for migrant workers, particularly those in low-wage jobs” to better protect workers’ rights and decrease opportunities for exploitation.

“We believe we are called to love and show hospitality to everyone in our midst, and that one of the ways we can do this is through developing comprehensive and equitable policy to protect the rights of migrant workers,” the letter states.

Read the full letter here.