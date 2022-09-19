Phyllis Spiegel consecrated 12th bishop of Utah

[Diocese of Utah] The Rt. Rev. Phyllis Spiegel was ordained and consecrated the 12th bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Utah on Sept. 17 at the historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Salt Lake City. Spiegel succeeds the Rt. Rev. Scott B. Hayashi, 11th bishop of Utah, who has now retired after leading the diocese since November 2010.

The Rt. Rev. Katharine Jefferts Schori, the 26th presiding bishop of The Episcopal Church, served as the chief consecrator. The Ven. Jennifer G. McKenzie, a friend and colleague of Spiegel’s who serves on the staff of Virginia Theological Seminary, preached.

“She will lead by example to live God’s gift of love and full inclusion,” McKenzie said.

During the service, Spiegel was presented with symbols of her office; symbols of land and nature that she chose to reflect the “singular and beautiful nature” of the Diocese of Utah. In the customary act symbolizing the episcopal transition, Hayashi presented Spiegel with a handmade crosier made by her brother, Grady Spiegel, from a black cherry tree cut down on family-owned land. The crosier reflects Grady Spiegel’s hope for his sister’s ministry “to be one of practical service and dedicated care for the people of Utah. And, like the nature of black cherry, to gain a depth of beauty with the passing of time.”

Upon her consecration, the new bishop said: “To God be the glory and may our lives manifest the joy of this day for years to come.”

The full service is available to view here.