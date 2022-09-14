WCC voices from the ecumenical peace forum for Korea

[World Council of Churches] Members of the Ecumenical Forum for Peace, Reunification & Cooperation on the Korean Peninsula held an informal meeting on Sept. 9 in Karlsruhe, Germany, following the conclusion of the World Council of Churches 11th Assembly.

Participants discussed the present context on the Korean Peninsula, and shared updates from their respective activities. They also considered ways of supporting and participating in the Korea Peace Appeal campaign, which advocates for an end to the Korean War and replacing the 1953 Armistice Agreement with a peace treaty. Next year, 2023, will mark the 70th anniversary of the Armistice Agreement which suspended hostilities in the Korean War.

