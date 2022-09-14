|
WCC voices from the ecumenical peace forum for Korea
Posted 14 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] Members of the Ecumenical Forum for Peace, Reunification & Cooperation on the Korean Peninsula held an informal meeting on Sept. 9 in Karlsruhe, Germany, following the conclusion of the World Council of Churches 11th Assembly.
Participants discussed the present context on the Korean Peninsula, and shared updates from their respective activities. They also considered ways of supporting and participating in the Korea Peace Appeal campaign, which advocates for an end to the Korean War and replacing the 1953 Armistice Agreement with a peace treaty. Next year, 2023, will mark the 70th anniversary of the Armistice Agreement which suspended hostilities in the Korean War.
Read the full article.
-
Rector Saratoga, CA
-
Rector (PT) Chapala, Jalisco, Mexico
-
Rector Charleston, SC
-
Priest in Charge Ocean City, MD
-
Rector Solebury, PA
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Mountain View, CA
-
Rector Easley, SC
-
Rector Nashville, TN
-
Rector Russellville, AR
-
Rector Stuart, FL
-
Cathedral Office Manager Pittsburgh, PA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Clayton, GA
-
Diocesan Missioner Toronto, Ontario, Canada
-
Priest-in-Charge Columbus, IN
-
Clinical Social Worker New York, NY
-
Associate Rector for Worship and Discipleship Washington, DC
-
Associate Rector/Director of Children, Youth, and Families Atlanta, GA
-
Rector Auburn, AL
-
Rector Portland, OR
-
Disciple Diocese of Nebraska
-
Mission and Ministry, Executive Officer Wichita, KS
-
Rector Washington, DC
-
Rector San Diego, CA (All Souls')
-
Rector Westwood, MA
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Palo Alto, CA
-
Rector Midland, MI
-
Rector Winnetka, IL
-
Chaplain Clearwater, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge / Rector New Kent, VA
-
Rector San Diego, CA (St. Dunstan’s)
-
School Chaplain & Ministry Associate New York, NY
-
Diocesan Missioner for Youth Ministry Kansas City, MO
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Director of Children’s Ministries Greenville, SC
-
Associate Rector Memphis, TN
-
Rector Hot Springs Village, AR
Social Menu