Archbishop of Canterbury writes to global Anglican leaders following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

[Anglican Communion] Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has written to his fellow primates – the leaders of the 41 other independent-yet-interdependent national, pan-national and regional churches in the Anglican Communion – following the Sept. 8 death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The full text of the archbishop’s letter follows:

8 September 2022

To Primates of the Anglican Communion & Moderators of the United Churches

Your Graces,

It is with deep sadness that I write this letter to you, on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Late Majesty was not only Queen of The United Kingdom but was also Queen and Head of State of 15 other nations – territories served by many provinces of our Anglican Communion.

Through her annual Christmas messages to the Commonwealth, we heard, in her own words, Her Late Majesty’s witness to her strong Christian faith.

As Supreme Governor of the Church of England, and as a faithful Christian disciple, Her Late Majesty lived out her faith every day of her life. Her trust in God and profound love for him was foundational in how she led her life – hour by hour, day by day.

In Her Late Majesty’s life we saw what it means to receive the gift of life we have been given by God and – through patient, humble, selfless service – share it as a gift to others.

Her Late Majesty found great joy and fulfilment in the service of her people and her God “whose service is perfect freedom” (BCP). For giving her whole life to us, and allowing her life of service to be an instrument of God’s peace among us, we owe Her Late Majesty a debt of gratitude beyond measure.

Her Late Majesty leaves behind a truly extraordinary legacy: one that is found in almost every aspect of our national life, as well as the lives of so many nations around the world, and especially in the Commonwealth.

I ask you to join me in prayers for the Royal Family, and especially for the new King.

Pray too for the people of all the countries in His Majesty’s realms and territories: Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, The Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

And may I humbly ask you to pray for me, too: that God will strengthen, guide and support me in my duties at this time of mourning; as I assure you, too, of my continuing prayers for you all; and especially for the provinces which serve areas included in Her Late Majesty’s realm and territories.

In the peace of Christ

+Justin Cantaur

The Most Reverend and Right Honourable Justin Welby

Archbishop of Canterbury

Lambeth