Tanzanian bishop dies six days after his consecration
Posted 18 hours ago
[Anglican Communion News Service] Bishop George Chiteto, the newly installed bishop of Mpwapa in the Anglican Church of Tanzania, died on Sept. 3, just six days after he was consecrated. Chiteto, who was 59 years old, had just sat down after delivering a sermon at the funeral of Mama Hilda Lugendo, the late wife of Bishop Julius Lugendo, at Christ Church in Muheza, when he died of a cardiac arrest.
In his sermon, Chiteto urged the congregation to live by Christian values. Speaking of heaven, he told the congregation: “the place is ready prepared. Let’s go.” He then sat down and died.
