Australian faith-based activists push for climate justice

[The Melbourne Anglican (Anglican Church of Australia)] A multifaith climate advocacy group wants the federal government to commit to a range of meaningful climate actions in the lead up to COP27.

The Australian Religious Response to Climate Change’s new campaign Faiths 4 Climate Justice comes ahead of the climate conference in Egypt in November.

It aims to pressure the government to rule out new coal and gas projects and restart contributions to the UN Green Climate Fund, among other measures.

Read the entire article here.