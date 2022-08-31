|
Church of England’s Diocese in Europe joins European Climate Pact
Posted 5 hours ago
|
[Diocese in Europe, Church of England] The Diocese in Europe is proud to have become the first faith-based organization in Europe to have a validated Climate Pledge issued by the European Commission for its climate change mitigation efforts.
The Climate Pledge is a symbol of the diocese’s commitment to contribute to the EU’s goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2050 and move toward a more sustainable world.
We are also determined to transform our intentions into practical action. This means progressively shrinking the carbon footprints of the buildings we use, the journeys we take and all aspects of our lives as a church community, at diocesan, archdeaconry and chaplaincy level.
