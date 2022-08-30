|
Younger people more likely to pray than older generations, Church of England survey finds
Posted 11 hours ago
|
[Church of England] Younger adults are more likely to pray than older generations, according to a survey for the Church of England showing that nearly half of U.K. adults report having ever offered up some form of prayer.
A majority of 18- to 34-year-olds – 56% – say they have ever prayed, with a third (32%) reporting that they have prayed in the last month.
By contrast, a minority in the 55+ age group said they had ever prayed – at 41% – with 25% saying they had prayed in the last month.
The Savanta ComRes survey of 2,073 U.K. adults showed that overall nearly half (48%) said they had ever prayed, with just over a quarter (28%) saying they have prayed in the last month.
Among those who had ever prayed, the most common topics prayed about were for friends and family (69%), people they know who are sick (54%) and to give thanks (51%).
