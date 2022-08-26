|
Faith inspires ‘climate action park’ in Ireland
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[Church of Ireland] The Rev. John Godfrey, rector of Aughrim and Creagh Union in the Diocese of Limerick and Killaloe, is leading plans for a community “climate action park” on church land in Aughrim, County Galway. Last week, Godfrey was interviewed as part of RTÉ’s Climate Heroes series.
Thanking supporters of the project, he remarked: “This is an exciting story about the ways in which our own small faith community is working with the local community to inspire positive change here in East Galway and further afield.
“May I take this opportunity to express our heartfelt thanks to all within the parish and wider community who have worked so hard to bring the project this far.”
