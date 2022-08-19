Virginia Assistant Bishop Jennifer Brooke-Davidson accepts new call in North Carolina

[Diocese of Virginia] The Rt. Rev. Susan Goff, bishop suffragan and ecclesiastical authority, announced Aug. 16 that the Rt. Rev. Jennifer Brooke-Davidson has accepted a call to serve as assistant bishop of the Diocese of North Carolina. She completes her ministry in Virginia on Sept. 22.

Brooke-Davidson’s three-year appointment as Assistant Bishop of Virginia began in November 1, 2019. As churches navigated the challenges of these last three years, including COVID-19, political unrest and deepening racial reckoning, Brooke-Davidson took particular responsibility for the convening of the deans of the regions and for support of diocesan mission congregations through the Committee for Congregational Missions.

Goff celebrated Brooke-Davidson’s ministry, saying, “I am deeply grateful to my colleague and sister in Christ for sharing her gifts of insight, clarity and fortitude with us for nearly three years. I will miss Jennifer and wish her every good blessing as she moves into new leadership and service in the Diocese of North Carolina.”

Brooke-Davidson will begin her ministry in the Diocese of North Carolina on Nov. 1. In her role as assistant bishop, she will focus on Christian formation, church redevelopment and leadership training.

“It is hard to leave the wonderful friends and colleagues that I have come to love in this diocese, but I know that the good work will continue here in making the Gospel known and the Kingdom real in this place,” Brooke-Davidson said. “I ask your prayers as Carrick and I move into a new chapter in another vibrant corner of Christ’s vineyard. We will miss you and we ask God’s blessing on the Diocese of Virginia.”