Bishops who support full LGBTQ+ inclusion release statement from Lambeth Conference

[Episcopal News Service] A long list of Episcopal and Anglican bishops who support full inclusion of LGBTQ+ individuals in the life of the church released a statement on Aug. 2 from the Lambeth Conference after the bishops’ session on the Lambeth Call on Human Dignity.

Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry was among the church leaders who added their names to the statement, along with the primates of five Anglican provinces: the Anglican Church in Brazil, the Anglican Church of Canada, the Scottish Episcopal Church, the Anglican Church in Wales and the Anglican Church in Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia.

As of 6 p.m. Aug. 3 in Canterbury (noon Eastern), 102 additional bishops had added their names, from Australia, Brazil, Canada, England , Ireland, Mexico, Scotland and Wales and The Episcopal Church. More names could be added as the conference progresses. The document can be found here, and the text of the statement is below.

“So then, you are no longer strangers and aliens, but you are fellow citizens with the saints and also members of the household of God.” – Ephesians 2:19

“I give you a new commandment, that you love one another. Just as I have loved you, you also should love one another.” – John 13:34

God is Love! This love revealed by Jesus, described in the Scriptures and proclaimed by the Church, is Good News for all – without exception. That is why we believe that LGBT+ people are a precious part of God’s creation – for each of us is ‘fearfully and wonderfully made’ (Psalm 139:14), and all are equally loved.

We recognize that many LGBT+ people have historically been wounded by the Church and particularly hurt by the events of the last few weeks. We wish to affirm the holiness of their love wherever it is found in committed relationships.

We therefore commit to working with our siblings across the Communion to listen to their stories and understand their contexts, which vary greatly. However, we will never shy away from tackling discrimination and prejudice against those of differing sexualities and gender identities.

Together, we will speak healing and hope to our broken world and look forward to the day when all may feel truly welcomed, valued and affirmed.