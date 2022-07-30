Lexington diocese requests support after deadly floods ravage Eastern Kentucky

[Episcopal News Service] Flood warnings remained in place across eastern Kentucky on July 30 two days after heavy rains and historic flooding devastated towns across the region, leaving at least 25 dead and over 300 people displaced, according to news reports.

“Our governor has called this the worst flooding in his lifetime, and it bears witness to the effects of climate change on those least able to absorb the trauma,” Lexington Bishop Mark Van Koevering, who is in Canterbury, England, attending the Lambeth Conference, told Episcopal News Service. “The people in these communities are resilient, and we will work alongside them to help rebuild homes, communities and lives.”

Some parts of the region received over nine inches of rain from Wednesday, July 27, into Thursday morning, overwhelming streams, creeks and ground already saturated with water from previous rains.

“We ask for your help in supporting those who have been impacted by one of the most devastating flooding events in Kentucky history and in our diocese,” the Rev. Amy Chambers Cortright, canon to the ordinary, wrote in a message to the diocese requesting support.