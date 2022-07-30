|
Lexington diocese requests support after deadly floods ravage Eastern Kentucky
Posted 5 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] Flood warnings remained in place across eastern Kentucky on July 30 two days after heavy rains and historic flooding devastated towns across the region, leaving at least 25 dead and over 300 people displaced, according to news reports.
“Our governor has called this the worst flooding in his lifetime, and it bears witness to the effects of climate change on those least able to absorb the trauma,” Lexington Bishop Mark Van Koevering, who is in Canterbury, England, attending the Lambeth Conference, told Episcopal News Service. “The people in these communities are resilient, and we will work alongside them to help rebuild homes, communities and lives.”
Some parts of the region received over nine inches of rain from Wednesday, July 27, into Thursday morning, overwhelming streams, creeks and ground already saturated with water from previous rains.
“We ask for your help in supporting those who have been impacted by one of the most devastating flooding events in Kentucky history and in our diocese,” the Rev. Amy Chambers Cortright, canon to the ordinary, wrote in a message to the diocese requesting support.
- Vitality Improvement Program for Small Congregations Now Accepting Applications
- Church Pension Group Shares Insights on Episcopal Clergy
- Episcopal Church in Southeast Florida’s Duncan Center Reopens with a New Partnership
- Trinity Wall Street Awards $750,000 to Virginia Theological Seminary
- The Church Pension Fund Announces the Election of Canon Kathryn Mccormick as Chair of its Board of Trustees
- Church Pension Group Releases its 2022 Annual Report
- Living a Life of Joy: Reconciliation and the Pursuit of Joy
- ‘Grace & Gardens’ in England’s ‘green and pleasant land’
- Pride. Celebrate. Retreat. Celebrating LGBTQ+ Communities Retreat
- Her Journey: A Holy Land Experience for Women
- Paris & Normandy River Cruise w/ The Rev. Dr. Russ Levenson & Lt. Gen. Rick Lynch
- Your Poems. Your Prayers: A Weekend with Mary Oliver and Maya Angelou
- Leading Women
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Ames, IA
-
Director of Music (PT) Gettysburg, PA
-
Rector Reading, PA
-
Rector Springfield, OH
-
Rector Stuart, FL
-
Priest in Charge Ocean City, MD
-
Dean & Rector Eau Claire, WI
-
Associate Rector Jackson, MS
-
Rector Wantagh, NY
-
Priest-In-Charge New Kent, VA
-
Director of Youth Ministries Greenville, SC
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Clayton, GA
-
Rector Los Angeles, CA (Westwood)
-
Rector Westwood, MA
-
School Chaplain & Ministry Associate New York, NY
-
Canon for Parish Life Jackson, MS
-
Rector Solebury, PA
-
Executive Officer for Mission and Ministry Wichita, KS
-
Director of Mission and Evangelism Fredericksburg, VA
-
Director of Children & Youth Ministry Chicago, IL
-
Minister for Christian Formation Wilson, NC
-
Rector Edisto Island, SC
-
Rector (PT) Aberdeen, WA
-
Missioner for Black Ministries Cincinnati, OH
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) San Jose, CA
-
Rector (PT) Stuart, FL
-
Associate Priest & School Chaplain Baton Rouge, LA
-
Region Missionary – Northwest & Southwest CT Meriden, CT
-
Director of Youth Ministry Greenwich, CT
-
Rector Los Angeles, CA (Mar Vista/Venice Beach)
-
Rector Midland, TX
-
Rector Houma, LA
-
Rector Washington, DC
-
Associate Rector Ladue, MO
-
Rector Hot Springs Village, AR
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Palo Alto, CA
Social Menu