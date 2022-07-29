The Rev. Charlie Holt to begin ministry in the Diocese of Florida

[Episcopal News Service] On Aug.1, the Rev. Charlie Holt, bishop coadjutor-elect in the Tallahassee-based Diocese of Florida, will formally join the diocesan staff as a priest, according to a July 28 email to members of the diocese.

In this role, he will primarily focus on enhancing and expanding the diocese’s prison ministry; supporting local Episcopal schools; helping to plan the future of the diocese’s camp and conference center; and, supporting other programs.

Holt, whose election confirmation is pending review over alleged election irregularities, “will not assume any bishop coadjutor responsibilities until the election confirmation process has been completed,” according to the announcement.

He was elected bishop coadjutor during a Special Electing Convention on May 14 at St. John’s Cathedral in Jacksonville. If he is confirmed, Holt will succeed the diocese’s current bishop, the Rt. Rev. Samuel Johnson Howard, bishop of the Diocese of Florida, who is scheduled to retire in late 2023.