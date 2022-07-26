Class teaches Australian Anglicans how to start ‘micro churches’

[The Melbourne Anglican (Diocese of Melbourne, Anglican Church of Australia)] People who want to start micro churches will learn best practice approaches at a forthcoming training event, organizers say.

Micro Churches Australia director the Rev. Bree Mills said the initiative would unpack what worked best for micro churches in Melbourne.

Mills said she had been working for 10 years in the micro church and missional community space, but that it was still an emerging environment.

“Like any new area, it requires learning and sharpening, and the development of principles. We learn from mistakes and grow from there.”

Read the entire article here.