Deputies concur with bishops on creating new director of LBGTQI and Women’s Ministries position

[Episcopal News Service – Baltimore, Maryland] Through its consent calendar, the House of Deputies on July 11 approved Resolution A063, finalizing the creation of a new staff position of director of LBGTQI and Women’s Ministries.

The resolution, which was approved by the House of Deputies on July 9, was amended by the House of Bishops on July 10, which required deputies to concur with those changes in order for it to pass.

Bishops modified the resolution’s language to include LGBTQI persons and a position description before it was sent back to the House of Deputies. The resolution also urges $300,000 in funding, which was included in the 2022-24 budget adopted by General Convention.

The resolution directs the proposed new director to expand on the work done in the past quadrennium by the Task Force to Study Sexism in The Episcopal Church and Develop Anti-Sexism Training, through supervising anti-sexism training, collecting resources and data, and creating networks.

–Melodie Woerman is a member of the ENS General Convention news team and is the former director of communications for the Diocese of Kansas.