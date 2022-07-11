|
Deputies concur with bishops on creating new director of LBGTQI and Women’s Ministries position
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service – Baltimore, Maryland] Through its consent calendar, the House of Deputies on July 11 approved Resolution A063, finalizing the creation of a new staff position of director of LBGTQI and Women’s Ministries.
The resolution, which was approved by the House of Deputies on July 9, was amended by the House of Bishops on July 10, which required deputies to concur with those changes in order for it to pass.
Bishops modified the resolution’s language to include LGBTQI persons and a position description before it was sent back to the House of Deputies. The resolution also urges $300,000 in funding, which was included in the 2022-24 budget adopted by General Convention.
The resolution directs the proposed new director to expand on the work done in the past quadrennium by the Task Force to Study Sexism in The Episcopal Church and Develop Anti-Sexism Training, through supervising anti-sexism training, collecting resources and data, and creating networks.
–Melodie Woerman is a member of the ENS General Convention news team and is the former director of communications for the Diocese of Kansas.
- The Church Pension Fund Announces the Election of Canon Kathryn Mccormick as Chair of its Board of Trustees
- Southwest Hires Director of Beloved Community Initiatives
- Church Pension Group Releases its 2022 Annual Report
- Church Pension Group Releases its Report to General Convention
- The Rev. Hope Benko promoted to Vice President for Enrollment at Seminary of the Southwest
- Trinity Church Wall Street Awards More Than $23 Million in Grants
- Give Yourself the Gift of Travel
- Episcopal Church street signage now part of Forward Movement
- Lambeth Conference history articles publicly available from Historical Society
- Living a Life of Joy: Reconciliation and the Pursuit of Joy
- Leading Women
- Just Conversations with Kelly Brown Douglas
- Your Poems. Your Prayers: A Weekend with Mary Oliver and Maya Angelou
- Gathering the Harvest: Wellness-Stillness Retreat
- ‘Grace & Gardens’ in England’s ‘green and pleasant land’
- Pride. Celebrate. Retreat. Celebrating LGBTQ+ Communities Retreat
-
Rector Los Angeles, CA (Westwood)
-
Rector St. Paul, MN
-
Rector (PT) Georgetown, DE
-
Rector Cartersville, GA
-
Chaplain Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector Phoenix, AZ
-
Ryals Minister for Youth (PT) Durham, NC
-
Rector Palos Verdes Estates, CA
-
Rector Sandusky, OH
-
Rector Wantagh, NY
-
Assistant Priest Easton, PA
-
Dean & Rector Eau Claire, WI
-
Associate Rector Memphis, TN
-
Director of Music (PT) Gettysburg, PA
-
Rector (PT) Stuart, FL
-
Director of Youth Ministry Greenwich, CT
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Ann Arbor, MI
-
Rector Sister Bay, WI
-
Director of Children’s, Youth, & Family Formation Charlottesville, VA
-
Rector Hot Springs Village, AR
-
Children and Youth Minister New York, NY
-
Associate for Transition Ministry Norristown, PA
-
Rector Huntsville, AL
-
Rector Niceville, FL
-
Executive Director of Leadership Programs New Haven, CT
-
Rector Wytheville, VA
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Ames, IA
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Palo Alto, CA
-
Associate Priest & School Chaplain Baton Rouge, LA
-
Associate Priest Beverly Hills, CA
-
Associate Rector Ladue, MO
-
Rector Wausau, WI
-
Director of Children, Youth and Family Ministries Bellingham, WA
-
Rector Solebury, PA
-
Rector Houma, LA
-
Rector Reading, PA
-
Missioner for Black Ministries Cincinnati, OH
-
Interim Rector Chico, CA
-
Director of Youth Ministries Greenville, SC
-
Rector Midland, TX
-
Rector Los Angeles, CA (Mar Vista/Venice Beach)
-
Program Assistant Canterbury House Kansas State University Manhattan, KS
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) San Jose, CA
Social Menu