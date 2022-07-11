Anglican Communion leaders send greetings to General Convention

[Episcopal News Service — Baltimore, Maryland] Leaders from across the Anglican Communion sent video greetings to the 80th General Convention, meeting July 8-11 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Messages were sent by the Most Rev. Enrique Treviño Cruz, of the Anglican Church of Mexico; the Most Rev. Justin Badi, of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan; the Most Rev. Julio Murray Thompson, of the Anglican Church of Central America; the Most Rev. Andrew John, of the Church of Wales, among many others.