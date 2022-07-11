|
Anglican Communion leaders send greetings to General Convention
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service — Baltimore, Maryland] Leaders from across the Anglican Communion sent video greetings to the 80th General Convention, meeting July 8-11 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Messages were sent by the Most Rev. Enrique Treviño Cruz, of the Anglican Church of Mexico; the Most Rev. Justin Badi, of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan; the Most Rev. Julio Murray Thompson, of the Anglican Church of Central America; the Most Rev. Andrew John, of the Church of Wales, among many others.
- The Church Pension Fund Announces the Election of Canon Kathryn Mccormick as Chair of its Board of Trustees
- Southwest Hires Director of Beloved Community Initiatives
- Church Pension Group Releases its 2022 Annual Report
- Church Pension Group Releases its Report to General Convention
- The Rev. Hope Benko promoted to Vice President for Enrollment at Seminary of the Southwest
- Trinity Church Wall Street Awards More Than $23 Million in Grants
- Give Yourself the Gift of Travel
- Episcopal Church street signage now part of Forward Movement
- Lambeth Conference history articles publicly available from Historical Society
- Just Conversations with Kelly Brown Douglas
- ‘Grace & Gardens’ in England’s ‘green and pleasant land’
- Your Poems. Your Prayers: A Weekend with Mary Oliver and Maya Angelou
- Gathering the Harvest: Wellness-Stillness Retreat
- Pride. Celebrate. Retreat. Celebrating LGBTQ+ Communities Retreat
- Living a Life of Joy: Reconciliation and the Pursuit of Joy
- Leading Women
-
Children and Youth Minister New York, NY
-
Rector Niceville, FL
-
Director of Children’s, Youth, & Family Formation Charlottesville, VA
-
Rector Reading, PA
-
Associate Priest & School Chaplain Baton Rouge, LA
-
Associate Rector Ladue, MO
-
Rector Palos Verdes Estates, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Palo Alto, CA
-
Rector Los Angeles, CA (Westwood)
-
Program Assistant Canterbury House Kansas State University Manhattan, KS
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Ames, IA
-
Director of Children, Youth and Family Ministries Bellingham, WA
-
Rector Cartersville, GA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Ann Arbor, MI
-
Associate for Transition Ministry Norristown, PA
-
Rector Midland, TX
-
Rector Huntsville, AL
-
Interim Rector Chico, CA
-
Rector Wausau, WI
-
Chaplain Philadelphia, PA
-
Ryals Minister for Youth (PT) Durham, NC
-
Rector Houma, LA
-
Director of Youth Ministry Greenwich, CT
-
Rector Wytheville, VA
-
Rector Phoenix, AZ
-
Rector Los Angeles, CA (Mar Vista/Venice Beach)
-
Rector St. Paul, MN
-
Rector Hot Springs Village, AR
-
Associate Priest Beverly Hills, CA
-
Rector (PT) Georgetown, DE
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) San Jose, CA
-
Rector Sister Bay, WI
-
Rector Sandusky, OH
-
Director of Youth Ministries Greenville, SC
-
Assistant Priest Easton, PA
-
Director of Music (PT) Gettysburg, PA
-
Rector Wantagh, NY
-
Executive Director of Leadership Programs New Haven, CT
-
Missioner for Black Ministries Cincinnati, OH
-
Rector (PT) Stuart, FL
-
Dean & Rector Eau Claire, WI
-
Rector Solebury, PA
-
Associate Rector Memphis, TN
Social Menu