Video: House of Deputies President Gay Clark Jennings preaches during General Convention worship July 9

Posted 6 hours ago

[Episcopal News Service — Baltimore, Maryland] House of Deputies President the Rev. Gay Clark Jennings preaches to both houses of General Convention during Morning Prayer on July 9. Jennings’ sermon was pre-recorded and broadcast to each house, as bishops and deputies worshipped separately due to the convention’s COVID-19 restrictions

 

