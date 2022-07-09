|
General Convention elects Episcopalians to committees, other positions
Posted 42 mins ago
|
[Episcopal News Service – Baltimore, Maryland] Every meeting of General Convention includes electing clergy and lay Episcopalians to serve as leaders on a variety of governance groups.
The House of Deputies reelected the Rev. Michael Barlowe as the secretary of convention. The House of Bishops and the House of Deputies reelected Kurt Barnes as convention treasurer. Barlowe is also convention’s executive officer and Barnes serves as the church’s chief financial officer.
Here are the other election results thus far.
House of Bishops
Court of Review for Bishops: New Hampshire Bishop A. Robert Hirschfeld, Georgia Bishop Frank Logue, West Tennessee Bishop Phoebe Roaf and Texas Bishop Suffragan Kai Ryan
Disciplinary Board for Bishops: Southern Virginia Bishop Susan Haynes, Rio Grande Bishop Michael Hunn, Rhode Island Bishop Nicholas Knisely, Washington Bishop Chilton Knudsen and Bethlehem Bishop Kevin Nichols
Executive Council: Missouri Bishop Deon Johnson and Puerto Rico Bishop Rafael Morales
General Board of Examining Chaplains (lay): Martha Alexander (North Carolina), L. Zoe Cole (Colorado), Peter Williams (Western North Carolina)
General Board of Examining Chaplains (clergy): the Rev. Michael Bamberger (Los Angeles), the Rev. Christopher Corbin (South Dakota) and the Rev. Rhonda Lee (North Carolina)
General Board of Examining Chaplains (faculty): Hugh Page Jr. (Northern Indiana), the Rev. Carla Roland Guzmán (New York) and the Rev. Andrew Wright (Newark)
General Board of Examining Chaplains (bishops): Connecticut Bishop Laura Ahrens and Long Island Bishop R. William Franklin
All House of Bishops election results are here.
House of Deputies
It was a long morning of voting with the Rev. Nina Ranadive Pooley, voting secretary, leading the deputies through what she and the Rev. Gay Clark Jennings called “Voting Camp.” Ranadive Pooley first led deputies in some experimental votes so that they could get used to the system. Among other trial votes, the deputies voted in favor of ice cream. To practice electing a certain number of candidates out of a longer list, they also elected five animals to head into Noah’s ark, leaving eight behind. Pandas, bears, elephants, buffalos and moose avoided the flood. Alligators, armadillos, coyotes, crabs, huskies, puffins, lions and walruses did not.
Voting at #GC80 pic.twitter.com/dJlq8b4d2k
— Steve Pankey (@stevepankey) July 9, 2022
Here are the results of the real elections.
Church Pension Fund Trustees: Puerto Rico Bishop David Alvarez, the Rev. Brendan Barnicle (Oregon), the Rev. Gawain de Leeuw (New York), Connecticut Bishop Ian Doulas, the Rev. Amy Haynie (North Texas), the Rev. Cynthia Kittredge (Texas), John McCray-Goldsmith (El Camino Real), Sandra McPhee (Chicago), Alabama Assisting Bishop Brian Prior, Olympia Bishop Greg Rickel, Anne Vickers (Southwest Florida) and the Rev. Sandye Wilson (Maryland)
Court of Review for Clergy Discipline (lay): Julian Bivins Jr. (Virginia), L. Zoe Cole (Colorado), Delbert Glover (New York), Julie Larsen (Los Angeles), Grecia Reynoso (Dominican Republic), Brunilda Rodriguez-Velez (Puerto Rico) and Laura Russell (Newark)
Executive Council (lay): Dianne Audrick Smith (Ohio), Annette Buchanan (New Jersey), Scott Haight (West Tennessee), Joe McDaniel Jr. (Central Gulf Coast), Sandra Montes (Texas) and Tivaun Cooper (New York)
Executive Council (clergy): The Rev Charles Graves (Texas) and the Rev. Deborah Jackson (Florida)
Trustee of the General Theological Seminary (lay): Michael Braxton (Pittsburgh) and Noreen Duncan (New Jersey)
Trustee of the General Theological Seminary (clergy): The Rev. T. James Kodera (Massachusetts) and the Rev. Richard Norman Jr. (Southwest Florida)
I am now considering that we have all died, and that this endless voting is possibly a version of purgatory. #thisisthebadplace #gc80
— Megan Castellan (@revlucymeg) July 9, 2022
All House of Deputy election results are here.
ENS coverage of the election of Julia Ayala Harris as president of the House of Deputies is here.
- The Church Pension Fund Announces the Election of Canon Kathryn Mccormick as Chair of its Board of Trustees
- Southwest Hires Director of Beloved Community Initiatives
- Church Pension Group Releases its 2022 Annual Report
- Church Pension Group Releases its Report to General Convention
- The Rev. Hope Benko promoted to Vice President for Enrollment at Seminary of the Southwest
- Trinity Church Wall Street Awards More Than $23 Million in Grants
- Give Yourself the Gift of Travel
- Episcopal Church street signage now part of Forward Movement
- Lambeth Conference history articles publicly available from Historical Society
- Your Poems. Your Prayers: A Weekend with Mary Oliver and Maya Angelou
- Living a Life of Joy: Reconciliation and the Pursuit of Joy
- Gathering the Harvest: Wellness-Stillness Retreat
- ‘Grace & Gardens’ in England’s ‘green and pleasant land’
- UTO Triennial Ingathering
- Leading Women
- Pride. Celebrate. Retreat. Celebrating LGBTQ+ Communities Retreat
- Just Conversations with Kelly Brown Douglas
-
Executive Director of Leadership Programs New Haven, CT
-
Director of Music (PT) Gettysburg, PA
-
Rector (PT) Georgetown, DE
-
Ryals Minister for Youth (PT) Durham, NC
-
Interim Rector Chico, CA
-
Rector Cartersville, GA
-
Rector Palos Verdes Estates, CA
-
Rector Wausau, WI
-
Director of Children’s, Youth, & Family Formation Charlottesville, VA
-
Director of Children, Youth and Family Ministries Bellingham, WA
-
Missioner for Black Ministries Cincinnati, OH
-
Children and Youth Minister New York, NY
-
Rector Los Angeles, CA (Westwood)
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Palo Alto, CA
-
Associate for Transition Ministry Norristown, PA
-
Rector Los Angeles, CA (Mar Vista/Venice Beach)
-
Associate Rector Ladue, MO
-
Program Assistant Canterbury House Kansas State University Manhattan, KS
-
Associate Priest & School Chaplain Baton Rouge, LA
-
Rector Reading, PA
-
Rector Midland, TX
-
Chaplain Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector Solebury, PA
-
Rector Phoenix, AZ
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Ann Arbor, MI
-
Rector Sister Bay, WI
-
Dean & Rector Eau Claire, WI
-
Assistant Priest Easton, PA
-
Rector Huntsville, AL
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) San Jose, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Ames, IA
-
Director of Youth Ministry Greenwich, CT
-
Rector Niceville, FL
-
Associate Rector Memphis, TN
-
Rector Houma, LA
-
Rector Wantagh, NY
-
Rector St. Paul, MN
-
Rector Wytheville, VA
-
Rector Hot Springs Village, AR
-
Rector Sandusky, OH
-
Director of Youth Ministries Greenville, SC
-
Rector (PT) Stuart, FL
Social Menu