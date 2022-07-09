|
Church of England’s General Synod hears debate on safeguarding
Posted 10 mins ago
|
[Church of England] General Synod heard a presentation on independence and next steps for safeguarding in the Church of England, followed by a debate on a safeguarding motion on July 9.
The presentation was led by the three members of the Independent Safeguarding Board: chair Maggie Atkinson, survivor advocate Jasvinder Sanghera and Steve Reeves. The independent chair of the National Safeguarding Panel, Meg Munn also addressed synod outlining the scrutiny role of the NSP.
Jasvinder Sanghera talked about her research into the church’s work with survivors and victims and stressed the need for honesty in the church’s relationship with them and the need to engage with them on church’s safeguarding journey. “There is a need for new shared understanding on both sides,” she said.
