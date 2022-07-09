|
Church of England’s General Synod debates review of Strategic Development and Lowest Income Communities Funding
Posted 21 mins ago
|
[Church of England] The General Synod has voted to take note of a report examining the performance of Strategic Development and Lowest Income Communities funding and making recommendations for the future, following a debate and presentation.
The review, published earlier this year and commissioned by the Strategic Investment Board of the Archbishops’ Council, looked at the Lowest Income Communities and Strategic Development Funding programs through which the church expects to award around £160 million ($192 million) in grants between 2020 and 2022.
Read the full story.
- The Church Pension Fund Announces the Election of Canon Kathryn Mccormick as Chair of its Board of Trustees
- Southwest Hires Director of Beloved Community Initiatives
- Church Pension Group Releases its 2022 Annual Report
- Church Pension Group Releases its Report to General Convention
- The Rev. Hope Benko promoted to Vice President for Enrollment at Seminary of the Southwest
- Trinity Church Wall Street Awards More Than $23 Million in Grants
- Give Yourself the Gift of Travel
- Episcopal Church street signage now part of Forward Movement
- Lambeth Conference history articles publicly available from Historical Society
- Leading Women
- Your Poems. Your Prayers: A Weekend with Mary Oliver and Maya Angelou
- UTO Triennial Ingathering
- Living a Life of Joy: Reconciliation and the Pursuit of Joy
- ‘Grace & Gardens’ in England’s ‘green and pleasant land’
- Pride. Celebrate. Retreat. Celebrating LGBTQ+ Communities Retreat
- Gathering the Harvest: Wellness-Stillness Retreat
- Just Conversations with Kelly Brown Douglas
-
Executive Director of Leadership Programs New Haven, CT
-
Associate Rector Ladue, MO
-
Rector Los Angeles, CA (Westwood)
-
Associate Rector Memphis, TN
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) San Jose, CA
-
Chaplain Philadelphia, PA
-
Associate for Transition Ministry Norristown, PA
-
Rector Solebury, PA
-
Rector Huntsville, AL
-
Rector Wausau, WI
-
Assistant Priest Easton, PA
-
Rector Midland, TX
-
Director of Music (PT) Gettysburg, PA
-
Ryals Minister for Youth (PT) Durham, NC
-
Rector Niceville, FL
-
Rector Houma, LA
-
Interim Rector Chico, CA
-
Rector Sister Bay, WI
-
Rector Cartersville, GA
-
Rector Sandusky, OH
-
Rector Reading, PA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Ann Arbor, MI
-
Rector (PT) Georgetown, DE
-
Rector Wytheville, VA
-
Rector (PT) Stuart, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Palo Alto, CA
-
Dean & Rector Eau Claire, WI
-
Rector Hot Springs Village, AR
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Ames, IA
-
Director of Children, Youth and Family Ministries Bellingham, WA
-
Director of Youth Ministries Greenville, SC
-
Associate Priest & School Chaplain Baton Rouge, LA
-
Director of Youth Ministry Greenwich, CT
-
Rector Los Angeles, CA (Mar Vista/Venice Beach)
-
Rector Phoenix, AZ
-
Missioner for Black Ministries Cincinnati, OH
-
Rector Wantagh, NY
-
Children and Youth Minister New York, NY
-
Rector St. Paul, MN
-
Rector Palos Verdes Estates, CA
-
Director of Children’s, Youth, & Family Formation Charlottesville, VA
-
Program Assistant Canterbury House Kansas State University Manhattan, KS
Social Menu