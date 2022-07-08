Church of England’s General Synod endorses plan to reach net-zero carbon by 2030

[Church of England] The Church of England’s General Synod has endorsed detailed plans designed to help the church to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

The Routemap to Net Zero Carbon by 2030, published last month, encourages cathedrals, churches, schools and theological education institutions to make changes to their day-to-day activities to reduce carbon emissions.

In February 2020, General Synod voted to adopt the ambitious target of 2030, and following a widespread consultation with parishes, dioceses, cathedrals and the wider church, the Routemap was drawn up by members of the Environment Working Group.

