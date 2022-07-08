Archbishop of Canterbury welcomes head of Orthodox Church of Ukraine to Lambeth Palace

[Archbishop of Canterbury] Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby welcomed the primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, His Beatitude Metropolitan Epifaniy, to Lambeth Palace on July 7.

Welby invited Epifaniy and His Eminence Archbishop Yevstratiy Zoria, archbishop of Chernihiv and Nizhyn, to express his solidarity with the people of Ukraine and to spend time in conversation, prayer and worship.

The two leaders held a meeting with Welby before attending the midday Eucharist in the Crypt Chapel at Lambeth Palace. During the Eucharist, Welby knelt to receive a blessing from Epifaniy.

