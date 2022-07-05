|
Protecting freedom of religion protects everyone, archbishop of Canterbury tells governments
Posted 12 hours ago
|
[Archbishop of Canterbury] Restrictions on freedom of worship often go hand-in-hand with other forms of repression, including against women and minorities, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has warned government ministers from around the world.
He told a global summit on freedom of religion or belief in London how faith inspires billions of people in the world today to serve their communities.
Welby was addressing the Fourth Annual Global Ministerial Summit on Freedom of Religion or Belief, which is being hosted by the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.
