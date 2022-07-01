|
English music producer-turned-priest puts on DJ-led worship services
Posted 3 hours ago
[Church of England] A music producer-turned-priest is using dance music to connect with people, spread the Christian message and attract the younger generations into church.
The Rev. Simon Stride, Curate at Holy Trinity, Stalybridge, in Cheshire has had a passion for dance music since his early teens and his combined interests in theology and dance music have helped guide his spiritual direction through his adult life.
Since his early days as an ordinand, Simon has led DJ worship ranging from Christian clubland-style events complete with strobe lights and smoke machines for youth congregations to ‘chill-out’ compline services, using soundscapes and atmospheric music tracks to help people meditate on Scripture.
