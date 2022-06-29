|
Brazilian Anglicans welcome Venezuelan migrants
Posted 18 hours ago
|
[Igreja Episcopal Anglicana do Brasil] Since 2016, Brazil has started to welcome a considerable number of Venezuelans in its territory. The vast majority enter through the city of Pacaraima. Since then, Brazil has started to implement Operação Acolhida in partnership with the United Nations. This humanitarian operation is unprecedented in the country, given the presence of more than 260,000 Venezuelans in the country.
Many migrants are in a particularly vulnerable situation; they do not have financial resources or jobs, do not speak the language; do not have access to migratory regularization. And beyond these contextual and situational vulnerabilities, there are personal vulnerabilities (gender, age, Indigenous origin, etc.).
It is in this context that the Portuguese for Migrants project is being developed simultaneously in the São Felipe Anglican Parish (Anglican Diocese of Brasília) and in the Anglican Community of Manaus (Anglican Diocese of the Amazon).
- Church Pension Group Releases its Report to General Convention
- The Rev. Hope Benko promoted to Vice President for Enrollment at Seminary of the Southwest
- Trinity Church Wall Street Awards More Than $23 Million in Grants
- CDSP Names Two New Faculty Members
- Give Yourself the Gift of Travel
- Episcopal Church street signage now part of Forward Movement
- Lambeth Conference history articles publicly available from Historical Society
- Bexley Seabury Seminary Offers Full Scholarships
-
Executive Director of Church Operations Richmond, VA
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector Palm Beach, FL
-
The Benedictine Service Corps Omaha, NE
-
Missioner for Black Ministries Cincinnati, OH
-
Rector Sandusky, OH
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Palo Alto, CA
-
Rector Dallas, TX
-
Rector (PT) Stuart, FL
-
Chief Financial Officer / Canon for Finance Erie, PA
-
Rector St. Paul, MN
-
Dean & Rector Bethlehem, PA
-
Rector Pewee Valley, KY
-
Director of Children, Youth and Family Ministries Bellingham, WA
-
Director of Youth Ministry Greenwich, CT
-
Rector Hot Springs Village, AR
-
Assistant Priest Easton, PA
-
Rector Huntsville, AL
-
Rector Phoenix, AZ
-
Chaplain Philadelphia, PA
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Ames, IA
-
Rector Midland, TX
-
Missioner for Communication Asheville, NC
-
Organist / Choirmaster Greenville, NC
-
Director of Children’s, Youth, & Family Formation Charlottesville, VA
-
Executive Director of Leadership Programs New Haven, CT
-
Development Director Austin, TX
-
Dean & Rector Eau Claire, WI
-
Associate Priest & School Chaplain Baton Rouge, LA
-
Associate for Newcomer Welcome & Engagement New York, NY
-
Rector (PT) Georgetown, DE
-
Rector Solebury, PA
-
Rector Reading, PA
-
Program Assistant Canterbury House Kansas State University Manhattan, KS
-
Rector Wantagh, NY
-
Associate for Transition Ministry Norristown, PA
-
Chaplain Tampa, FL
-
Associate Rector Memphis, TN
-
Rector Sun City, AZ
-
Director of Music (PT) Gettysburg, PA
-
Rector Palos Verdes Estates, CA
-
Interim Rector Chico, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Ann Arbor, MI
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) San Jose, CA
-
Parish & Communications Director Bastrop, TX
-
Rector Wytheville, VA
-
Rector Wausau, WI
-
Rector Houma, LA
-
Children and Youth Minister New York, NY
-
Director of Music Erie, PA
-
Rector Sister Bay, WI
-
Rector Niceville, FL
Social Menu