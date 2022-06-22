Anglican efforts in Africa weakened by Ukraine crisis

[The Melbourne Anglican, Anglican Church of Australia] Aid groups say the Russian invasion of Ukraine has put a strain on their aid and resilience building efforts in many African nations.

Anglican Overseas Aid and the global Anglican Mothers’ Union reported that the crisis was driving shortages that in turn were imperiling Africa-based programs, including work on gender-based violence prevention and children’s rights.

Their comments came as Human Rights Watch noted that many African countries relied on Russia and Ukraine for wheat, fertilizer and vegetable oil, and that shortages were leading to a spike in food prices.

