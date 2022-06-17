71 year-old white male kills two, injures one at Episcopal Church potluck in Alabama

[Episcopal News Service] Two people were killed and one was injured in a shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on June 16. A yet unidentified 71-year-old white male suspect is in custody pending charges, according to police.

“At some point he produced a handgun and began shooting, striking three victims,” Vestavia Hills Police Chief Danny Rary said during a June 17 press conference.

Walter Rainey, 84, of Ironville, died at the scene. Sarah Yeager, 75, of Pelham, later died at the University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham. A third victim, an unnamed 84-year-old woman from Hoover, is being treated at a local hospital.

Another potluck attendee subdued the shooter, who acted alone, and held him down until police arrived, Rary said.

“Our hearts are broken from the horrible tragedy this evening at Saint Stephen’s. I do not yet know all of the details but can confirm that two of our parishioners were killed and another is in the hospital after a shooting incident at our Boomers gathering,” the Rev. John Burruss, St. Stephen’s rector, wrote on June 16. “More than anything, I ask your prayers for our community, especially those who are injured and the families of the deceased.

“These are the pillars of our community, and I cannot begin to fathom how painful this is for our entire church, and the larger community. There is much that will be shared in the coming days and weeks as we look to gather and process this tragic event.”

Police were dispatched around 6:22 p.m. in response to reports of an active shooter at the church building, according to an ABC News report. The monthly “Boomers” potluck event began at 5 p.m., according to the church’s event calendar. It is unclear how many people were in attendance, according to Debbie Donaldson, the diocese’s missioner for communication.

Burruss, who was leading a pilgrimage in Greece at the time of the shooting, posted a Facebook video shortly after the shooting, offering prayers and thanking those who reached out in support.

A livestreamed prayer service for the victims was held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Mountain Brook, Alabama, on Friday morning.

“We come together today because we need to share our deepest fears, our hurt, our broken hearts and our grief, and we need to lament and mourn together,” Alabama Bishop Glenda Curry said during her sermon. “We need to be here because this is how God’s people respond when the world falls apart. … Right now Jesus is weeping with us and hurting with us and praying for us.”

Several hours after the shooting, Presiding Bishop Michael Curry led a prayer service for the victims and survivors of the attack on Facebook Live.

“Surround us with your love, even in difficult times, as we face again the tragedy of gun violence,” Curry said, using a prayer adapted from a litany from Bishops United Against Gun Violence. “Merciful God, please bind up the wounds of all who suffer from gun violence.”

In a June 17 statement, the presiding bishop encouraged Episcopalians across the church to offer special prayers on Sunday “for those affected by the shooting at St. Stephen’s—and for all victims of gun violence.”

“Even as I write, I am on the way to the commemoration of the nine who were martyred in 2015 at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. The plague of gun violence in the United States affects us all, and now it has affected a congregation in The Episcopal Church,” he said.

The shooting came one day before the seventh anniversary of the deadly massacre at Mother Emanuel AME, where a gunman shot and killed nine Black people during a Bible study at the church. Curry is scheduled to participate in a 7 p.m. Bible study honoring the dead.

The Episcopal Church has advocated at least since the 1970s for legislation seeking to reduce the risk of gun violence in the United States, though efforts to pass new gun restrictions and safety measures routinely face insurmountable barriers in Congress, where pro-gun groups like the National Rifle Association have been successful in blocking them.

A full list of the church’s positions on gun violence can be found online. Join the Episcopal Public Policy Network for regular updates and to get involved.