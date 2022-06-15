|
Canadian Anglicans will join in National Indigenous Day of Prayer on June 21
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Anglican Church of Canada] On June 21, Anglicans across Canada will join in prayer for the National Indigenous Day of Prayer. We invite you to join us as we continue to pray, listen and reflect.
Resources provided by the Anglican Church of Canada for parishes to mark the National Indigenous Day of Prayer:
Propers for the Book of Alternative Services Calendar of Memorials and Commemorations
Honoring the Four Directions
A prayer resource based on the colors of the medicine wheel.
A Litany for the Healing and Restoration of our Church
Resource from the Diocese of Rupert’s Land for use by the whole church for the National Indigenous Day of Prayer.
A Liturgy for The National Indigenous Day of Prayer
Adapted from a liturgy prepared by All Saint’s Church, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA
Ottawa Rite of Remembrance and Return
Liturgical text for the Ottawa Rite of Remembrance and Return, as delivered during the Celebration of the Holy Eucharist at Christ Church Cathedral on Oct. 20, 2016. Preface includes background details on the rite and an outline of theological principles of reconciliation.
