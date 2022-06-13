Canadian Anglicans form committee to find new national Indigenous archbishop

[Anglican Journal (Anglican Church of Canada)] The Anglican Council of Indigenous People (ACIP) has established a search committee to find a successor to former National Indigenous Archbishop Mark MacDonald after his resignation due to sexual misconduct.

The search committee has not met to begin the search, Interim National Indigenous Bishop Sidney Black said May 26. It will set out the process for filling the vacancy at its first meeting, which Black said he hoped would take place soon.

“I would like to see the position filled sooner [rather] than later … and then for that person to begin to get their feet wet and just have a good sense of what will be brought forward to Sacred Circle,” he said.

When MacDonald was appointed, the position was open only to bishops, and it’s possible the selection committee will continue this policy, Black said. But if the selection committee decides by consensus to include ordained priests as candidates, then a process for an episcopal election consented to by ACIP and Sacred Circle would have to be formulated.

