|
Canadian Anglicans form committee to find new national Indigenous archbishop
Posted 7 hours ago
|
[Anglican Journal (Anglican Church of Canada)] The Anglican Council of Indigenous People (ACIP) has established a search committee to find a successor to former National Indigenous Archbishop Mark MacDonald after his resignation due to sexual misconduct.
The search committee has not met to begin the search, Interim National Indigenous Bishop Sidney Black said May 26. It will set out the process for filling the vacancy at its first meeting, which Black said he hoped would take place soon.
“I would like to see the position filled sooner [rather] than later … and then for that person to begin to get their feet wet and just have a good sense of what will be brought forward to Sacred Circle,” he said.
When MacDonald was appointed, the position was open only to bishops, and it’s possible the selection committee will continue this policy, Black said. But if the selection committee decides by consensus to include ordained priests as candidates, then a process for an episcopal election consented to by ACIP and Sacred Circle would have to be formulated.
-
Rector Wytheville, VA
-
Associate/Curate Upperville, VA
-
Rector Niceville, FL
-
Chaplain Tampa, FL
-
Rector Dallas, TX
-
Rector Sandusky, OH
-
Music Director & Organist Palm Desert, CA
-
Associate Rector Florence, AL
-
Missioner for Communication Asheville, NC
-
Priest in Charge Williamsville, NY
-
Dean & Rector Eau Claire, WI
-
Associate for Transition Ministry Norristown, PA
-
Director of Youth Ministry Greenwich, CT
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Palo Alto, CA
-
Dir. for Seattle Service Corps & Collaborator for Cathedral Spiritual... Seattle, WA
-
Director of Music (PT) Gettysburg, PA
-
Executive Director of Leadership Programs New Haven, CT
-
Coordinator of Keiki (children), Youth, & ‘Ohana (family) Ministries Kamuela, Hawaii
-
Rector Hot Springs Village, AR
-
Rector Sun City, AZ
-
Director of Elementary and Middle School Christian Formation Shreveport, LA
-
Rector Sister Bay, WI
-
Chaplain Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector Plymouth, MI
-
Director of Children’s, Youth, & Family Formation Charlottesville, VA
-
Head of School Harrisburg, PA
-
Priest-in-Charge (3/4 time) Rancho Cordova, CA
-
Program Director for Investor Relations New York, NY
-
Head Verger New York, NY
-
Director of Youth Ministries Greenville, SC
-
Missioner for Church Life Sacramento, CA
-
Rector Pewee Valley, KY
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Ann Arbor, MI
-
The Benedictine Service Corps Omaha, NE
-
Associate Priest League City, TX
-
Dean & Rector Bethlehem, PA
-
Curate/Associate Rector Rumson, NJ
-
Rector Wantagh, NY
-
Associate Priest & School Chaplain Baton Rouge, LA
-
Associate Priest for Outreach Ministries Chicago, IL
-
Rector St. Paul, MN
-
Executive Director of Church Operations Richmond, VA
-
Rector Palm Beach, FL
-
Rector (PT) Indian River, MI
-
Rector Houma, LA
-
Rector Palos Verdes Estates, CA
-
Rector Red Lodge, MT
-
Associate for Christian Formation Grosse Pointe, MI
Social Menu