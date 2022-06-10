African archbishop to address GAFCON conference in Australia

[Diocese of Sydney, Anglican Church of Australia] A national church gathering of the Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON) Australasia will hear from international leaders, including GAFCON General Secretary Archbishop Ben Kwashi.

Kwashi leads the church in Jos, a Nigerian region where Muslim Fulani extremists regularly attack Christian villages. Still in the planning stages, Kwashi’s visit will include an address at the Aug. 12-18 conference in Canberra as well as events in Sydney for Anglican Aid.

“I look forward to welcoming to Australia Archbishop Ben Kwashi, a dear brother and partner in the gospel,” said the Rev. Tim Swan, CEO of Anglican Aid.

“We are sharpening our focus on supporting persecuted Christians and we trust that Archbishop Kwashi’s steadfast proclamation of the gospel in the face of violent opposition will encourage Australian Christians to not only stand firm themselves, but join in wrestling in prayer for those suffering persecution around the world.”

