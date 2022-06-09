Over a quarter of deputies have resigned amid pandemic concerns

[House of Deputies News] COVID-19’s impact on the 80th General Convention has led to a significant number of resignations by members of the House of Deputies.

As of June 8, a total of 234 deputies have resigned or indicated they are not attending GC80. That figure represents 27 percent of 868 originally certified deputies. Among those not attending are the entire deputations of the Dioceses of Cuba, Honduras and Venezuela.

In addition, 99 of an estimated 455 certified alternate deputies—22 percent—have resigned, and 55 of the 483 deputies—11 percent—appointed to legislative committees have resigned from their committees, although some have remained as deputies.

