|
Nigerian, Rwandan and Ugandan bishops’ invitation to Lambeth Conference remains open
Posted 5 mins ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has written to the primates of Nigeria, Rwanda and Uganda to tell them that his invitation to bishops from their provinces to attend the Lambeth Conference of Anglican bishops remains open. In a joint letter with the secretary general of the Anglican Communion, Archbishop Josiah Idowu-Fearon, Welby said: “God calls us to unity and not to conflict so that the world may know he came from the Father. That is the very purpose of the church globally.”
“Boycotts do not proclaim Christ,” the two Anglican leaders said. “Those who stay away cannot be heard, they will lose influence and the chance of shaping the future. All of us will be the poorer spiritually as a result of your absence.”
His letter was in response to a joint statement issued by the three primates – Archbishop Henry Ndukuba of Nigeria, Archbishop Laurent Mbanda of Rwanda, and Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba of Uganda – in response to the Communiqué from the Primates’ Meeting at Lambeth Palace, London, in March, which they did not attend.
- The Episcopal Church Office of Black Ministries Convocation
- Body & Land: An Exhibition on Eco-Justice
- ‘Grace & Gardens’ in England’s ‘green and pleasant land’
- The Backstory Preaching Online Mentorship — Accepting applications June 5-8
- Fourth of July Weekend Rest and Renewal Retreat
- How to Supercharge Your Congregation Through Community Partnerships!
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
- God in Plain Sight: Icon-Writing Retreat with Kelly Latimore
- Trinity Speaker Series with Hugh Ryan | The Forgotten History of A Queer Prison
-
Chaplain Philadelphia, PA
-
Associate/Curate Upperville, VA
-
Rector Sun City, AZ
-
Priest-in-Charge (3/4 time) Rancho Cordova, CA
-
Rector (PT) Indian River, MI
-
Rector Houma, LA
-
Dir. for Seattle Service Corps & Collaborator for Cathedral Spiritual... Seattle, WA
-
Rector Plymouth, MI
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Ann Arbor, MI
-
Rector Dallas, TX
-
Curate/Associate Rector Rumson, NJ
-
Rector Wytheville, VA
-
Director of Youth Ministry Greenwich, CT
-
Rector Red Lodge, MT
-
Associate Priest League City, TX
-
Director of Children’s, Youth, & Family Formation Charlottesville, VA
-
Missioner for Communication Asheville, NC
-
Priest/Pastor-in-Charge Stockton, CA
-
The Benedictine Service Corps Omaha, NE
-
Director of Elementary and Middle School Christian Formation Shreveport, LA
-
Associate for Transition Ministry Norristown, PA
-
Rector Nyack, NY
-
Dean & Rector Bethlehem, PA
-
Coordinator of Keiki (children), Youth, & ‘Ohana (family) Ministries Kamuela, Hawaii
-
Head Verger New York, NY
-
Rector Pewee Valley, KY
-
Associate Rector Florence, AL
-
Rector Niceville, FL
-
Executive Director of Leadership Programs New Haven, CT
-
Associate for Christian Formation Grosse Pointe, MI
-
Associate Priest for Outreach Ministries Chicago, IL
-
Rector Wantagh, NY
-
Associate Priest & School Chaplain Baton Rouge, LA
-
Chaplain Tampa, FL
-
Rector Palm Beach, FL
-
Program Director for Investor Relations New York, NY
-
Director of Youth Ministries Greenville, SC
-
Rector Palos Verdes Estates, CA
-
Director of Music (PT) Gettysburg, PA
-
Executive Director of Church Operations Richmond, VA
-
Rector Hot Springs Village, AR
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Palo Alto, CA
-
Priest in Charge Williamsville, NY
-
Dean & Rector Eau Claire, WI
Social Menu