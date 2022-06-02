More than 1,000 events in English cathedrals and churches to mark queen’s Platinum Jubilee

[Church of England] Platinum Jubilee beacons will be lit on June 2 at venues across the country, including churches and cathedrals, to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service as monarch and head of the Commonwealth.

Beacons will be lit at venues including Lambeth Palace and St. Mary’s Church in Putney in southwest London, as well as the tower of Derby Cathedral and outside Lichfield Cathedral, before the medieval cathedral is illuminated in red, white and blue.

At Bradford Cathedral a vertical light beam will be lit from Thursday evening into the night sky, while in the city, a torch will be passed between faith leaders, including the Rev. Paul Maybury, the cathedral’s acting dean, before it lights the beacon in Bradford’s City Park.

