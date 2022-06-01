|
Exclusion of same-sex spouses at Lambeth Conference ‘unfortunate,’ Canadian archbishop says
[Anglican Journal (Anglican Journal of Canada)] Bishops and archbishops from across the worldwide Anglican Communion are gearing up for the 15th Lambeth Conference, which, after repeated delays, is finally set to take place July 26 to Aug. 8.
Convened by the archbishop of Canterbury, the conference is an international gathering of bishops — held at Lambeth Palace, London, as well as Canterbury Cathedral and the University of Kent, also in Canterbury — to discuss Anglican Communion affairs.
The last Lambeth Conference was in 2008, and the gathering typically takes place roughly every 10 years. This year’s conference was originally set to take place in 2020 before being postponed first to 2021, then 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Differences over same-sex marriage continue to loom over Lambeth. Primates and bishops in three of the largest Anglican provinces in Africa — Nigeria, Rwanda and Uganda — are expected to skip the conference in protest at the invitation of bishops in same-sex unions. And while Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has invited the spouses of bishops in heterosexual marriages to attend, the spouses of bishops in same-sex unions are excluded.
