|
Archbishop of Canterbury, pope and Church of Scotland moderator will visit South Sudan in historic peace pilgrimage
Posted May 31, 2022
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] An unprecedented ecumenical “pilgrimage of peace” will see the first joint visit of a pope and an archbishop of Canterbury when they join the moderator of the Church of Scotland in South Sudan in July. Archbishop Justin Welby, Pope Francis and Moderator Iain Greenshields will visit South Sudan from July 5 to 7.
South Sudan is the world’s youngest country, having gained independence from Sudan on July 9, 2011. It continues to suffer from the effects of civil war. The churches of South Sudan have worked together in pushing for peace, including holding five days of negotiations in 2018, led by the Anglican Archbishop Justin Badi Arama, which led to a resumption of peace talks.
The three leaders will use their visit to push for peace and solidarity. The joint visit by leaders of Roman Catholic, Anglican and Reformed traditions is the first trip of its kind and follows a retreat at the Vatican in 2019 for South Sudan’s political leaders, which was hosted by Pope Francis and led by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.
- Fourth of July Weekend Rest and Renewal Retreat
- The Episcopal Church Office of Black Ministries Convocation
- How to Supercharge Your Congregation Through Community Partnerships!
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
- ‘Grace & Gardens’ in England’s ‘green and pleasant land’
- God in Plain Sight: Icon-Writing Retreat with Kelly Latimore
-
Associate for Transition Ministry Norristown, PA
-
Dean & Rector Eau Claire, WI
-
Priest in Charge Williamsville, NY
-
Community & Communication Curator (PT) Remote
-
Rector Niceville, FL
-
Dean & Rector Bethlehem, PA
-
Program Director for Investor Relations New York, NY
-
Director of Youth Ministry Greenwich, CT
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Palo Alto, CA
-
Rector Freeland, WA
-
Executive Director of Leadership Programs New Haven, CT
-
Rector Palm Beach, FL
-
Associate Priest League City, TX
-
Interim Rector Rector, PA
-
Rector Portland, OR
-
Associate for Youth Formation and Parish Administration Sudbury, MA
-
Rector Red Lodge, MT
-
Rector (PT) Indian River, MI
-
Associate Priest & School Chaplain Baton Rouge, LA
-
Chaplain Austin, TX
-
Associate/Curate Upperville, VA
-
Associate Priest for Outreach Ministries Chicago, IL
-
Director of Faith Formation (PT) Bowling Green, KY
-
Director of Elementary and Middle School Christian Formation Shreveport, LA
-
Head Verger New York, NY
-
Rector Nyack, NY
-
Priest/Pastor-in-Charge Stockton, CA
-
Rector Wantagh, NY
-
Associate Rector Florence, AL
-
Rector Dallas, TX
-
Rector Wytheville, VA
-
Rector Plymouth, MI
-
Associate for Lifelong Discipleship Ft. Washington, PA
-
Director of Youth Ministries Greenville, SC
-
Missioner for Communication Asheville, NC
-
The Benedictine Service Corps Omaha, NE
-
Bishop Diocesan (Diocese of Central Florida) Orlando, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Ann Arbor, MI
-
Dir. for Seattle Service Corps & Collaborator for Cathedral Spiritual... Seattle, WA
-
Coordinator of Keiki (children), Youth, & ‘Ohana (family) Ministries Kamuela, Hawaii
-
Chaplain Philadelphia, PA
-
Associate for Christian Formation Grosse Pointe, MI
Social Menu