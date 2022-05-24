|
New Zealand Anglicans launch new disability ministry education program
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[Anglican Taonga (Anglican Church in Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia)] The Anglican Church’s Disability Ministry Portfolio Group has established a new role of disability ministry educator to support the church as it becomes a more inclusive church that actively welcomes people living with disabilities.
Beginning last week, two half-time disability ministry educators have taken up the new position, which aims to inform and inspire Anglican churches to proactively include people with disabilities.
“My vision is that a person living with disability will be able to go to any Anglican church and be able to find the environment welcoming, so they can participate at a level they are comfortable with,” said the Rev. Vicki Terrell, one of the new disability ministry educators.
“As well as making buildings and environments accessible, we hope that we can shift attitudes so that people living with disability are viewed as partners in God’s mission of liberation.”
