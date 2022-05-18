Diocese of Florida elects Charlie Holt as bishop coadjutor, to become ninth diocesan bishop

[Diocese of Florida] The Episcopal Diocese of Florida selected the Rev. Charlie Holt as its bishop coadjutor-elect during its 2022 Special Electing Convention on May 14 at St. John’s Cathedral in Jacksonville, Florida. Holt will ultimately succeed the diocese’s current bishop, the Rt. Rev. Samuel Johnson Howard upon his retirement in late 2023 to serve as the ninth bishop in the diocese’s 184-year history.

Holt was born in Gainesville and raised in Jacksonville, graduating from the Episcopal School of Jacksonville and the University of Florida. He has served The Episcopal Church for almost 25 years – with stops in Charlotte, North Carolina, Lake Mary, Florida, and currently Houston, Texas, where he serves as associate rector of teaching and formation at The Church of St. John the Divine.

Prior to becoming diocesan bishop, Holt will assume the temporary role of bishop coadjutor upon his consecration in October 2022. In that role, he will learn from and assist Howard in diocesan matters until his late 2023 retirement.

“Coming back to my roots to lead this diocese into its next chapter and serve the wonderful people in it is a tremendous honor,” said Holt. “Throughout the search process, I enjoyed getting to know individuals throughout the diocese as well as the other candidates – each one of them brought a special skill set to the table and I’m thankful to have fostered relationships with them. I’m looking forward to further immersing myself in this loving community, making disciples, and sharing the Good News of God across our region.”

Holt was elected on Saturday by a voting body of approximately 250 people across the Diocese, which consisted of clergy and lay delegates as well as diocesan officials. The election required three rounds of voting until a concurrent majority was reached by clergy and laity on the same ballot.

The four other candidates considered were the Rev. B. Wiley Ammons, Jr. of The Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Jacksonville, the Rev. John Fletcher Montgomery of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Gainesville, the Rev. Miguel A. Rosada of St. Luke’s/San Lucas Episcopal Church in Jacksonville and the Rev. Beth Tjoflat of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Jacksonville.

When asked about the election, Howard said: “Saturday’s election of a bishop coadjutor was an important day in the Diocese of Florida. All five nominees were exceptional candidates. I look forward to welcoming Father Holt into our diocese and to serving with him in the year ahead, as we continue to strengthen our diocese’s ministry and growth for the future.’”

Saturday’s election was the result of a multi-month search and vetting process by the diocese, which included open nominations, essays, interviews and several meet-and-greet sessions open to the public. For more information, please visit floridabishopsearch.org.