Archbishop of Canterbury issues call to prayer for the 15th Lambeth Conference
Posted 1 hour ago
[Anglican Communion News Service] Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has issued a call for people to pray for the Lambeth Conference of Anglican bishops, and to set aside Trinity Sunday – June 12 – as a dedicated day of prayer. Bishops from dioceses in more than 165 countries have been invited to Canterbury, England, for the once-a-decade gathering, which will take place from July 26 to Aug. 8 at the University of Kent in Canterbury, Canterbury Cathedral, and Lambeth Palace.
“The Lambeth Conference theme of ‘God’s Church for God’s World’ reminds us that we are called upon as Christians to pray for the needs of the world,” Welby said in a message posted on the official Lambeth Conference website. “There are many calls upon our prayers at this time: world peace, the global climate crisis, the effects of the pandemic – to name but a few.
“I invite you to call all those in your care to pray for the Lambeth Conference,” he said. “Please pray that as we meet and consider our shared mission and ministry, that we may hear the call from God. In turn, that we might add our voices to call others to make a difference for Christ in the world.”
