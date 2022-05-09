February 2023 dates set for Anglican Consultative Council meeting

[Anglican Communion Office] The 18th plenary meeting of the Anglican Consultative Council will take place in Accra, Ghana, from Feb. 11 to 20, 2023. During the meeting, members of the ACC will visit Cape Coast Castle, the largest of around 40 “slave castles” built on Africa’s Gold Coast to temporarily house enslaved Africans before their forced passage across the Atlantic. While there, members will be invited to engage in a symbolic act of prayer and repentance.

The ACC Standing Committee is due to meet online later this month and is expected to confirm the theme for ACC-18. The 2023 meeting is the last in the 10-year Season of Intentional Discipleship, agreed at ACC-16. The theme is likely to link to the 40th anniversary of the Marks of Mission, which were developed in a report to ACC-6 in Badagry, Nigeria, in July 1984.

Provincial secretaries are asked to ensure that the names and up to date contact details of their provincial representatives are notified to the Anglican Communion Office to ensure that travel and other arrangements can be made. Contact Grace Barlow: grace.barlow@anglicancommunion.org