|
Final slate of nominees announced for Connecticut bishop election
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[Episcopal Church in Connecticut] The Bishop Transition Committee of the Episcopal Church in Connecticut announced on May 3 that a petition nominee has been certified by the secretary of the diocese to have met the petition requirements and provided the required documents to the committee, as well as clearing the required Oxford Documents’ background checks.
The final slate therefore includes the committee nominees for the 16th bishop diocesan of the Episcopal Church in Connecticut, which were announced on April 4, 2022:
- The Rev. Glenna Huber, rector, Church of the Epiphany, Washington, D.C.
- The Rev. Jeffrey Mello, rector, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Brookline, Massachusetts.
- The Very Rev. Kate Moorehead, dean, St. John’s Episcopal Cathedral, Jacksonville, Florida.
- The Rev. Canon Tanya Wallace, rector, All Saints’ Episcopal Church, South Hadley, Massachusetts.
The petition nominee is:
- The Rev. Whitney Altopp, rector, St. Stephens Episcopal Church, Ridgefield, Connecticut.
Information about each nominee, including a brief professional biography, photos, introductory video, curriculum vitae, essay answers and sermon links, is available at https://ctbishopsearch.org/nominees.
The Standing Committee of diocese has called a Special Election Convention to be held on May 21 at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford for the purposes of the election of the bishop diocesan of the Episcopal Church in Connecticut.
Nominee meet-and-greet sessions will be held around the diocese May 9-14. Information regarding these events may be found at https://ctbishopsearch.org/meet-greets/.
Pending the canonically required consents, the ordination and consecration in Connecticut is scheduled for Oct. 15 with Presiding Bishop Michael Curry presiding and chief consecrator.
